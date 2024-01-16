1.25 crore people to get fourth dose of Covid vaccine this year

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
In response to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the government has decided to administer a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to the population, with a focus on the vulnerable groups.

Approximately 2.5 crore individuals are slated to receive the jab over the next two years, with 1.25 crore set to be vaccinated this year and the remaining half in 2025.

Expressing concern over the rising trend of Covid cases in neighbouring India, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen shared this decision during an exchange event with the Health Reporters Forum at the secretariat today.

Meanwhile, the minister advised all to avoid public gatherings and use masks.

Dr Samanta Lal also warned against unlicensed healthcare facilities, declaring his firm stance against unauthorised hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics. 

He assured strict actions against any such operations nationwide.

He said, "Having been a victim of unlicensed hospitals, I will not compromise on this matter. As you know, I have consistently expressed my firm stance against corruption. Similarly, no one will be granted exemptions when dealing with unauthorised hospitals."

Addressing the tragic death of 5-year-old Ayaan following a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital, the minister expressed condolences and vowed appropriate action.

He said, "Incidents like these are unacceptable. As far as I know, the inquiry committee is set to submit the report tomorrow. There will be no exceptions granted if negligence in treatment is found."

Earlier today, Ayaan's father, Shamim Ahmed, and his family met with the health minister, presenting four demands, including a fair trial for Ayaan's death.

Forum President Rashed Rabbi and General Secretary Moinul Hasan Sohel also spoke at the exchange programme.

