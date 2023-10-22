US embassy denies discussing 28 Oct road closures with home minister

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 12:03 am

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had asked whether the government would close the roads in Dhaka during the BNP rally on 28 October.

US embassy denies discussing 28 Oct road closures with home minister

There were no discussions with Bangladesh's home minister on road closures on October 28 centring the BNP rally set for the same day, the US embassy said in a statement. 

"In the US Embassy meeting with the Home Minister today, October 22, the subject on road closures in Dhaka on October 28 was not discussed," a statement issued today by the embassy said. 

"Ambassador Haas expressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations and interference-free participation in the political process," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had asked whether the government would close the roads in Dhaka during the BNP rally on 28 October.

"Peter Haas said the BNP will gather many people in the capital on 28 October. He asked whether the government would close the roads at this time.

"The ministry has informed that if any political party conducts the rally peacefully, the ministry will have nothing to say," Kamal said.

