DSCC Mayor Taposh contracts Covid-19
“The mayor has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and he has been staying in isolation at his own residence,” DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser said
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has tested positive for Covid-19.
"The mayor has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and he has been staying in isolation at his own residence," DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told UNB.
A week earlier mayor Taposh's wife contracted Covid-19, said Abu Naser.