Covid-19 in Bangladesh

14 January, 2022, 10:05 am
“The mayor has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and he has been staying in isolation at his own residence,” DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser said

14 January, 2022, 10:05 am
DSCC Mayor Taposh contracts Covid-19

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has tested positive for  Covid-19.

"The mayor has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and he has been staying in isolation at his own residence," DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told UNB.

A week earlier mayor Taposh's wife contracted Covid-19, said  Abu Naser.

