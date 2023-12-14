Eradicate war criminals from Bangladesh: Mayor Taposh

On the occasion of martyred Intellectuals Day, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh emphasised the necessity of permanently removing individuals, including war criminals Razakar, Al Badr, and Al Shams, who refused to accept Bangladesh's independence from the country's soil.

During a media interaction after paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur on Thursday (14 December), Mayor Taposh urged a collective pledge to expel these war criminals, stating, "We must all unite to rid our country of those who never embraced Bangladesh's independence."

Reflecting on the trial of war criminals, he said, "Fourty years after liberation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina initiated the trial of war criminals in 2010. While many were executed, efforts are underway to ensure the punishment for all those involved."

Mayor Taposh drew attention to the deliberate killing of intellectuals during the liberation war, describing it as a sinister conspiracy by war criminals Razakar, Al Badr, and Al Shams, in collaboration with Pakistan.

He said, "They brutally killed our intellectuals to rob Bangladesh of its talent."

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, senior officials of the South City Corporation, and central leaders of the Bangabandhu Awami Lawyer Parishad were present alongside Mayor Taposh.