Probe report over defamatory posts against Taposh on 10 October

A court here today set 10 October for submitting probe report in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for posting and sharing false information contained video about Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur set the new date as police failed to submit the report on Thursday.

DSCC mayor's personal assistant (PA) Monirul Islam filed the case with Shahbagh police atation on 28 April against two persons and three Facebook pages.

According to the case documents, the accused persons and Facebook pages broadcast and shared a video containing fabricated and false information, which was deliberately posted on social media platforms to defame the DSCC Mayor.

The video was posted from a page named "Bangladesh Times" and was shared by a Facebook ID named Md Rakibur Rahman Fahim. Another Facebook ID named Tajuddin Ahmed Russel shared the video from another page named "eyenewsbd.com", the case docs said.