No one will be allowed to do business without trade licence in Dhaka South: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:14 pm

The mayor addressing a revenue collection review meeting at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on 7 November. Photo: UNB
The mayor addressing a revenue collection review meeting at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on 7 November. Photo: UNB

No one will be allowed to do business without a trade licence in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation, Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today.

"Our revenue fairs are very important. We also need to tighten our drives to collect revenue. No matter what type of commercial establishment it is, if someone is conducting their business activities without a commercial permit (trade licence), then those establishments and markets should be sealed if necessary," said the mayor while addressing a revenue collection review meeting at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Tuesday.

"I am directing our regional executive officers to show more toughness [in regulating businesses]. We will not allow anyone to conduct business in Dhaka city without a trade licence," he added. 

Stressing on the need for behavioural change of all involved in providing tax-related services, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Taposh called on all tax-related service providers to provide services in a proper manner. 

"A big issue in revenue collection is the behaviour of service providers. In this case, treat those who are coming to your office to take the service well," he said, adding, "A person should not come to your office three times, four times to seek services. That's not desirable."

Mayor Taposh warned of strict action against those who fail to serve the people without resorting to harassment. 

"We don't want to keep a single rotten mango in the basket," mayor Taposh said, referring to corrupt officials.

Among others, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary Akramuzzaman, Regional Executive Officer (Zone-1 and 7) Muhammad Shafiqul Islam, (Zone-2 and 6) Soe Men Jo, (Zone-3) Babar Ali Mir, (Zone 4 and 10) Md. Athar Mia, (Zone 5 and 9) Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain Sarker and (Zone-8) Mohammad Shafiur Rahman, among others, expressed their views on the future revenue collection.

