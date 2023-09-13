Provide information, our spray-men will arrive within 15 minutes: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

Provide information, our spray-men will arrive within 15 minutes: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:54 pm
Provide information, our spray-men will arrive within 15 minutes: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said if residents of an area provide information about Aedes mosquito breeding sites, the corporation's employees will arrive there within 15 minutes to eradicate those breeding grounds.

"I can confidently assure you that if you provide us with the necessary information, our spray-men will swiftly arrive there within 15 minutes and eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites by applying larvicide and by fogging. You can time it with a stopwatch. There will be no breaches," he said while attending the "Ward-41 Development Festival" at Fakir Chan Community Centre in Wari, Dhaka yesterday.

Mayor Taposh also highlighted the concerning spread of dengue in Bangladesh, with approximately 3,000 new cases being reported daily.

He said, "In the Dhaka South City Corporation area, the weekly average of patients has remained below fifty. However, we recently received 52 patients in one day and 54 the day before that. Earlier, the number was 48."

"We have been able to control dengue in Dhaka South City Corporation area by taking prompt actions. But we need united support from the community to completely eradicate Aedes mosquitoes," he stressed.

He advised residents to maintain cleanliness in their own homes, yards, roofs, roof gardens, and under-construction buildings. Additionally, he encouraged them to immediately report any potential breeding sites in their neighbourhood to the control room, councillor, or mosquito control supervisor.

Since the beginning of this year, 8,500 dengue cases have been reported in the Dhaka South City area and necessary measures have been implemented by taking the address of each patient.

"Not even a single patient can say that we have not taken any action despite collecting their address," said Mayor Taposh.

Top News

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / DSCC Mayor Taposh / Dengue / Aedes mosquitoes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

36m | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

4h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

4h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

4h | TBS SPORTS