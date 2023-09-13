Provide information, our spray-men will arrive within 15 minutes: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said if residents of an area provide information about Aedes mosquito breeding sites, the corporation's employees will arrive there within 15 minutes to eradicate those breeding grounds.

"I can confidently assure you that if you provide us with the necessary information, our spray-men will swiftly arrive there within 15 minutes and eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites by applying larvicide and by fogging. You can time it with a stopwatch. There will be no breaches," he said while attending the "Ward-41 Development Festival" at Fakir Chan Community Centre in Wari, Dhaka yesterday.

Mayor Taposh also highlighted the concerning spread of dengue in Bangladesh, with approximately 3,000 new cases being reported daily.

He said, "In the Dhaka South City Corporation area, the weekly average of patients has remained below fifty. However, we recently received 52 patients in one day and 54 the day before that. Earlier, the number was 48."

"We have been able to control dengue in Dhaka South City Corporation area by taking prompt actions. But we need united support from the community to completely eradicate Aedes mosquitoes," he stressed.

He advised residents to maintain cleanliness in their own homes, yards, roofs, roof gardens, and under-construction buildings. Additionally, he encouraged them to immediately report any potential breeding sites in their neighbourhood to the control room, councillor, or mosquito control supervisor.

Since the beginning of this year, 8,500 dengue cases have been reported in the Dhaka South City area and necessary measures have been implemented by taking the address of each patient.

"Not even a single patient can say that we have not taken any action despite collecting their address," said Mayor Taposh.