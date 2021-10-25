Daily Covid deaths drop to 5

Bangladesh reported five more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 289 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.39% after 20,773 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported nine casualties and 275 cases on Sunday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,828 and the case tally increased to 15,67,981 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and one died in Khulna division.

Also, 413 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.69% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,819 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,009 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.