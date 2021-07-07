Covid-19: 20 more deaths reported at RMCH

Twenty more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Two of the deceased were coronavirus positive and seventeen others died with Covid symptoms. One, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Tuesday 6am and Wednesday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, four from Pabna, three from Naogaon, two each from Chapainawabganj and Natore, and one each from Kushtia and Meherpur.

Shamim Yazdani said another ward has been added to the dedicated Covid facility of RMCH to cope with the pressure of the patients by bringing it under the central oxygen supply system.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 470 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 66 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 21.92% after 98 samples came back positive against 447 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday. Chapainawabganj's infection rate was 15.65%.