Covid-19: 20 more deaths reported at RMCH

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 10:25 am

Related News

Covid-19: 20 more deaths reported at RMCH

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, four from Pabna, three from Naogaon, two each from Chapainawabganj and Natore, and one each from Kushtia and Meherpur

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Covid-19: 20 more deaths reported at RMCH

Twenty more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Two of the deceased were coronavirus positive and seventeen others died with Covid symptoms. One, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Tuesday 6am and Wednesday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, four from Pabna, three from Naogaon, two each from Chapainawabganj and Natore, and one each from Kushtia and Meherpur. 

Shamim Yazdani said another ward has been added to the dedicated Covid facility of RMCH to cope with the pressure of the patients by bringing it under the central oxygen supply system.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 470 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 66 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 21.92% after 98 samples came back positive against 447 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday. Chapainawabganj's infection rate was 15.65%.

Top News

RMCH / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / rajshahi / Coronavirus in Bangladesh / Covid -19 / Covid 19 / Coronavirus death toll / Covid-19 Deaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

17h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

20h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh