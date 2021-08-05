1.04 crore jabs to arrive within a month: Momen

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 09:05 pm

Apart from those, 60 lakh doses of Pfizer will come under the COVAX facility next month

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said 1.04 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be arriving in the country within a month.

He said Bangladesh will receive 44 lakh shots of Covid-19 vaccine under the WHO-COVAX mechanism. Of them, 34 lakh of Sinopharm doses will arrive next week and another 10 lakh AstraZeneca shots will arrive by this month.

Apart from those, 60 lakh doses of Pfizer will come under the COVAX facility next month.

Responding to a query, the foreign minister said the country will sign a MoU of vaccine co-production with China anytime.

