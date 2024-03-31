No credit in projecting the country negatively: Foreign minister

There is no credit in projecting the country negatively at home and abroad, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday (31 March).

He urged all to positively uphold the country, refraining from spreading propaganda.

"It's the responsibility of the media to call it white if it is white, and to call it black if it is black," said the minister.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club hosted by International Relations Reporters Forum, Bangladesh.

Former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin, International Relations Reporters Forum President Hasan Mahamud and General Secretary Mahamudul Haque Sujon also spoke at the event.

The foreign minister said the opposition is working overtime to project Bangladesh negatively.

He said that some of their "paid agents" spread propaganda that creates confusion among people.

"Mainstream media need to work against those who spread propaganda," he said.

The Foreign Minister referred to how the same group circulated propaganda centering the Padma Bridge and during the Covid-19 pandemic on vaccine issues.

Criticizing BNP for its call to boycott Indian products, Hasan said such politics does not bring any good for the country.

"There can be criticism but not at the cost of the country's image," he said.

Hasan appreciated journalists for their efforts despite the profession facing multiple challenges.

"Journalists work under pressure from multiple fronts. They are engaged in journalism as they love this profession. They are brilliant," he said.