Youths moved by PM's presence at Joy Bangla Concert

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 03:03 pm

Youths moved by PM&#039;s presence at Joy Bangla Concert

Young people enjoying the popular bands at the Joy Bangla Concert recalling the historic 7 March speech by Bangabandhu were further boosted by the presence of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who joined the roar of applause for the musicians. 

Sheikh Sadat, a young artist from the fine arts background, who joined the crowd on the Army Stadium ground, remarked that Bangabandhu 's 7 March speech sits in the hallmark of fame and is a matter of pride for all Bengalis.

"As the Joy Bangla Concert commemorated that speech, the presence of his daughter cheered us up and made us feel that she is one of us," he added.

"Despite the 1975-assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members, his voice has became only stronger over time. It's rewarding to see the prime minister joining the crowd listening intently to the wartime melodies. It proves that history speaks through music and the essence of the Liberation War is felt stronger than before," said Sajed Rafat, an outgoing student of Dhaka University.

Every year since 2015, the Centre for Research & Information and its youth secretariat Young Bangla have been organising the Joy Bangla Concert to pay a musical tribute to Bangabandhu's 7 March speech in 1971 that prompted the entire nation to resist a genocide by whatever means they had. The event brought on the same page the wartime melodies and the modern rock songs.

Reflecting on the expression of creativity in advancing the struggle for freedom, Ovro, a student of political science, said, "We were creative as a nation when they set up a secret radio station called Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra amid a war and composed songs that reinforced the idea that freedom was the only choice and nothing less than the best could be settled for. After 50 long years, we are united once more with the same spirit. That's the emotion that binds this nation together. As the prime minister witnessed and experienced that tumultuous time in 1971, we can feel that vibe in her expression."

The country's biggest musical show for youths, which reappeared following a two-year halt due to the pandemic, featured a string of popular bands such as Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Lalon, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Karnival, Meghdol, Nemesis and Arekta Rock Band and others.

"It's a perfect blend of getting informed and getting entertained as history is retold through music and creativity. We cheered with other youths and got in sync with the vibrant ambiance. Music is an amazing antidote to extremism and intolerance. Thanks to the prime minister for being part of such a program and inspiring us to relive the historic moments and get back to the roots that anchor our growth as a nation," said Nahid Jamal of Dhaka University.

 

