Eid-ul-Fitr: Modi greets PM Hasina, people of Bangladesh 

In a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended on behalf of the people and the government of India, warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Modi today (10 April) noted in the letter that as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness.

He hoped and prayed for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world, and wished for the bonds of friendship and camaraderie among our countries to grow stronger.