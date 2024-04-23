Bangladesh, Qatar sign 10 cooperation documents to take ties to new height

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the signing of the documents

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony held at the Prime Minister Office. Photo: UNB
Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony held at the Prime Minister Office. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Qatar on Tuesday signed 10 cooperation documents - five agreements and five MoUs - to strengthen ties on multiple fronts and help the relations reach a new height.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the signing of the documents.

The five signed agreements are: agreement for cooperation in the legal field between Bangladesh and State of Qatar, agreement on promotion and protection of mutual investments; agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes in income between Qatar and Bangladesh; agreement on maritime transport; and agreement on the establishment of Joint Business Council (JBC) between FBCCI & QCCI.

The five MoUs are: MoU on cooperation in the fields of sports and youth between Bangladesh and Qatar; MoU on cooperation in the field of manpower employment (Labour) between Ministry of Labour, State of Qatar and Bangladesh; MoU on cooperation in diplomatic training between Bangladesh and Qatar; MoU for cooperation in the field of education, higher education and scientific research between Bangladesh and Qatar; MoU between Qatar Ports management Company "MAWANI QATAR" and Chittagong Ports Authority.

Earlier in the morning PM Hasina warmly welcomed and received Emir Sheikh Tamim at her office.

They had a tête-à-tête (one-to-one) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, which was followed by a bilateral meeting.

After signing visitors' book there, the emir will head for Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon where the president will receive him.

A high-level Qatari delegation headed by Qatar's emir is paying the state visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani / qatar / Sheikh Hasina / MoU

