Brazil can import RMG products from Bangladesh directly: PM

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (8 April) called upon Brazil to import directly Readymade Garment (RMG) products from Bangladesh.

"RMG goods from Bangladesh have been being exported to Brazil on a limited scale through a third party. It will be more affordable for Brazil if the country directly imports RMG items from Bangladesh," she said.

The premier came up with the remarks while a delegation of Brazil led by its Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira paid a courtesy call on her at her office here this morning.

PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the media after the meeting.

Stressing the need to ensure trade balance between Bangladesh and Brazil, Sheikh Hasina said the trade balance between the two countries has highly tilted toward Brazil.

Brazil can import more products including jute and jute goods and leather items from Bangladesh to ensure the trade balance between the two countries, she continued.

The prime minister said Bangladesh mainly imports sugar, soybean oil and cotton from Brazil.

"There are huge scopes to increase bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Brazil," she said.

Sheikh Hasina has also stressed the need to enhance the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brazil.

