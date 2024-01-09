Youth succumbs to burn injuries following tragic accident

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth named Gias Uddin lost his life while undergoing treatment for severe burns sustained while attempting to open a bottle of octane by burning a rope used to secure it in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

The incident occurred at the West Dolu Government Primary School area of Amilaish Union in the Upazila around 7:30 pm on Monday, 1 January.

He succumbed to his injuries at the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday, 8 January, night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkania police station, Priton Sarkar, confirmed the death and said that a team from the police station visited the spot. "A case of unnatural death is under process in this connection", he added.

Gias Uddin, the son of Shah Alam from West Dolu Ghonarpara, Ward No. 7 of Amilaish Union, encountered the tragic accident during a routine task.

Eyewitnesses reported that when the octane in the motorcycle of a local Union Parishad member Mamun ran out, Gias purchased octane from a shop.

The octane was placed in a plastic bottle tied to the side of another motorcycle using a plastic rope.

He was unable to open the plastic bottle by hand, and in a moment of carelessness, attempted to burn the plastic rope tying the bottle closed, resulting in a catastrophic accident.

Local residents acted swiftly, rescuing Gias from the scene and rushing him to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College (CHMEC) Hospital where he succumbed to his burn injuries on Monday night.

The community mourns the loss of a young life, and this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety in handling flammable substances.