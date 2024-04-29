College student killed in road accident at Kalurghat Ferry Ghat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:56 pm

The tempu (three-wheeler) lost control while disembarking the ferry on the west end of the river reeled backward and hit Fatema crushing her against the railing of the bridge

Photo: Collected
A college student lost her life after being crushed by a tempu (three-wheeler) at a bailey bridge near Kalurghat Ferry Ghat, Chattogram, on the east bank of the Karnaphuli River.

The incident occurred around 10am today (29 April) and the deceased was identified as Fatema Tuz Zohra, 18, hailed from Ward No. 1, West Kadhurkhil, and was a student of the 11th class at Hazera Taju Degree College.

The tempu (three-wheeler) lost control while disembarking the ferry on the west end of the river reeled backward and hit Fatema crushing her against the railing of the bridge, said Sub-Inspector Farrukh Ahmed Minhaz, second officer of Boalkhali police station.

"Locals rescued her and rushed to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty pronounced her dead", he added. 

He said, "The tempu involved in the accident has been seized, and the driver has been placed under arrest. Legal proceedings are underway."

In the wake of this tragic event, commuters and pedestrains have voiced concerns regarding the safety of the bailey bridge, particularly during low tide when its condition allegedly exacerbates, causing vehicles to lose control. This incident underscores the urgent need for authorities to address safety measures and infrastructure concerns to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

