We have made a lot of progress in providing medical services: Professor Dr Abdul Malik

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

We have made a lot of progress in providing medical care in the country and for its continuation medical profession needs to be further developed, said National Professor Brig (Retd) Dr Abdul Malik.

Professor Brig (Retd) Dr Abdul Malik, also the founder and president of the National Heart Foundation, made the remark at the reception of National Professors Dr A K Azad Khan and Mahmud Hasan.

Association of Physicians of Bangladesh (APB) organised the programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Tuesday.

"In this continuity, the medical profession needs to be further developed. And we all have to work honestly in the medical profession from our respective positions," said Dr Abdul Malik .

Dr Malik requested medical professions to take care of the overall welfare of the people of the country.

He further said that those who were given the reception here today are both enlightened and compassionate people. The government has awarded them as National Professor in recognition of their efficiency and continuous efforts in the field of human health protection.

Professor Dr A K Azad Khan and Professor Mahmud Hasan has been appointed as National Professor for their unique contribution for medical services, medical education and research.

President of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons Professor Kazi Deen Mohammad and Prime Minister's Personal Physician Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, President of the Association of Physicians of Bangladesh, Prof Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam were present in the event. 
Earlier in the day, a scientific session on 'Diabetic and Insulin: 1921 and Beyond' was held.
Professor Dr. Zafar Ahmed Latif delivered the keynote address in the programme.

The programme was sponsored by Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited.

