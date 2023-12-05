National Professor Abdul Malik passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

National Professor Abdul Malik passes away

National Professor Brig (Rtd) Malik founded the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh with some medical and non-medical social workers in 1978

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:18 pm
National Professor Abdul Malik passes away

National Professor Brigadier (retd) Abdul Malik, founder and president of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, has passed away.

He was undergoing treatment at the Heart Foundation when he died at 9:40am today (5 December), confirmed Prof Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the Epidemiology and Research Institute Department at National Heart Foundation Hospital.

Brig Malik was 94 years old and was suffering from age-related ailments. His body has been kept at the Heart Foundation, added Prof Sohel Reza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Professor Malik was born on 1 December 1929 in a respectable Muslim family in village Paschim Bhag of South Surma, Sylhet. 

Prof Malik passed MBBS in 1954 from Dhaka Medical College as a regular student. He joined Pakistan Army Medical Corps in June 1955. For higher education, he was sent to the UK in 1963 by the goverment. After passing MRCP in 1964 he received higher training in Cardiology at Hammersmith Hospital, Post Graduate Medical School London and other hospitals in U.K from March 1964 to February 1966.

After returning from UK in March 1966 he set up a Cardiac unit in Military Hospital Rawalpindi, Pakistan (now Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology-AFIC), and trained the nurses and other relevant staff to successfully run this unit. In March 1970 this center performed the first successful open-heart surgery operation in Pakistan. He joined Institute of Post Graduate Medicine and Research, Dhaka (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) in June 1970 and established cardiac unit and worked as Professor of Cardiology till June 1978.

National Professor Malik was the founder director cum professor of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Dhaka. He worked there from July 1978 to November 1989. In this institute, the first open heart surgery in Bangladesh was done on 18 September 1981. He also established the National Center for Control of Rheumatic Fever and Heart diseases and worked as a Project Director from 1987 to 1989.

National Professor Brig (Rtd) Malik is the founder president of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, which was formed at his initiative with some medical and non-medical social workers in 1978. 

Top News

Professor Dr Abdul Malik / National Heart Foundation / death / National Professor Dr Abdul Malik / Obituary / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

16m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy