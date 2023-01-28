Dr Malik receives lifetime achievement award from Shomman Foundation

Dr Malik receives lifetime achievement award from Shomman Foundation

National Heart Foundation Founder and renowned cardiologist National Professor Brigadier (Retd) Dr Abdul Malik has received the lifetime achievement award "Shomman Kindness Award" for his contribution to humankind.

Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) Founder Valerie Ann Taylor, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam and Shomman Foundation Chairman Dr Rubaiyul Murshed handed over the award to Prof Malik's daughter Prof Dr Fazilatunnessa Malik on Saturday in an event organised at the Daily Star building in the capital.

Dr Malik could not attend the ceremony due to ailments.

In her speech, Valerie Ann Taylor discussed the role of kindness.

"Society does not become peaceful if people do not feel compassion towards each other. Kindness brings people close to people which is the foundation of society," said Valerie Taylor.

"I am overwhelmed by receiving this award on behalf of my father. I am also impressed by the organisation that is giving the award, Shomman Foundation," Prof Fazilatunnesa Malik said.

Regarding the contribution of Dr Malik, she said her father believes that serving humankind is the ultimate religion. He established the National Heart Institute in the 1970s following that commitment. After that, the organisation has now become a giant one, she added.

Guest of Honor of the event Sherab Darjee, chancery of Bhutan embassy in Bangladesh, said, "Everyone knows, Bhutan's national policy is Gross National Happiness which was adopted in the 1970s. After that, it has improved step by step. Its motto is to ensure the overall satisfaction and peace of people".

Gandhi Foundation President SK Sanyal said that people do not want to show respect to the poor and outcasts which they deserve. Mahatma Gandhi campaigned for the freedom of the most oppressed and untouchable people in the society.

"He (Gandhi) is the epitome of kindness, love and compassion. He cleaned human waste with his own hands. But we do not show respect to people who clean our excreta or who work in our house," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi thought that there will be no freedom if the people at the bottom of society cannot be reached.

"Gandhi thought that we have lost humanity," said SK Sanyal.

Shomman Foundation Chairman Dr Rubaiyul Murshed made the welcome speech at the event.

Internationally renowned public health expert Ahmed Mushtaq Raza Chowdhury, Economist Mostafizur Rahman, special fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Shankar Kumar Sanyal, president of Harijan Sevak Sangh founded by Mahatma Gandhi, and Subhash Mani Singh, West Bengal social reformer were present, among others.

Jahin Ahmed, Jogesh Chandra Roy and Subhash Mani Singh also received awards along with Dr Malik.

Subhash Mani Singh is a businessman from Kalimpong, West Bengal, India. He is working on the healthcare of tea garden workers in Darjeeling. He was given this award in recognition of his social work.

