PM mourns death of National Professor Dr Malik

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of founder of National Heart Foundation and National Professor Dr Abdul Malik.

In a condolence message, the premier said Dr Malik was the pioneer of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh, adding, "He was a successful doctor, renowned teacher and social worker as well."

She said Dr Malik has been awarded and appreciated in various ways for his philanthropic activities.

"His contribution to the field of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh will be remembered forever," Sheikh Hasina added.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.