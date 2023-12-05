PM mourns death of National Professor Dr Malik

Bangladesh

BSS
05 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

PM mourns death of National Professor Dr Malik

BSS
05 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:19 pm
PM mourns death of National Professor Dr Malik

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of founder of National Heart Foundation and National Professor Dr Abdul Malik.

In a condolence message, the premier said Dr Malik was the pioneer of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh, adding, "He was a successful doctor, renowned teacher and social worker as well."

She said Dr Malik has been awarded and appreciated in various ways for his philanthropic activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

National Professor Abdul Malik passes away

"His contribution to the field of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh will be remembered forever," Sheikh Hasina added.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / PM Hasina / National professor / National Professor Dr Abdul Malik / Bangladesh / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

18m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy