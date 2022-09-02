Water prices in Dhaka will be fixed zone-wise: LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam has said zone-wise water prices will be fixed in the capital to provide water to low-income people at affordable prices.

"The government will not give any subsidy to Wasa's water in the capital," he said while addressing a workshop organised by City Reporters Forum at Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) auditorium Friday (2 September).

"Most of the people living in Dhaka city are rich. How morally justifiable is it to collect revenue from poor people and subsidise the rich with that money? Why should people living in slums pay the same water bill as the people living in Gulshan-Banani?" the minister questioned.

The minister went on to say, "Water prices will be higher in the city's elite areas like Gulshan-Banani. And the prices will be relatively low in areas inhabited by low-income people.

However, water subsidy will not be given in Dhaka city."

He commented that the price of holding tax, gas, electricity and other utility services should be determined zone wise.