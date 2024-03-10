Govt to set up five plants for 100% sewerage coverage in Dhaka: Tajul Islam 

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The government plans to set up five sewage treatment plants around the capital to bring all its areas under Dhaka Wasa's coverage, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam said today (10 March). 

"An initiative to construct five sewage treatment plants around Dhaka city has already been undertaken to ensure 100% sewerage coverage in the capital," Tajul said while addressing 'Bill Collection Award 2022-2023' at a city hotel.  

He claimed that there has been a radical change in the management of Dhaka Wasa After the present government assumed office, says a release. 

The organisation has achieved significant progress under its current administration, both in terms of water supply or formulating plans as well as undertaking comprehensive programmes to improve the sewerage system, he added. 

Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of Premier Bank, and Kamal Quadir, bKash managing director and CEO, also spoke at the event chaired by Taksim A Khan, Dhaka Wasa's managing director.  

 

Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) / Dhaka Wasa / LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam

