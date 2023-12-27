No water supply but still get billed: Consumers complain during Ctg Wasa's public hearing

Consumers in Chattogram have complained against the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) for not getting water but getting billed for it nonetheless.

During a public hearing organised by Chattogram Wasa at Bangabandhu Hall of Chittagong Press Club on Wednesday (27 December), many consumers also complained that due to non-payment of bills, outstanding bills are piling up to lakhs.

At the beginning of the public hearing, Chattogram Wasa Managing Director (MD) Engineer AKM Fazlullah read out a six-page speech.

In his speech, he outlined various projects implemented by Chattogram Wasa from 2009 to 2023.

Besides, he mentioned the vision and vision of Wasa as well as the proposed projects.

Development activities of the last 14 years were highlighted in the exchange meeting.

A customer named Noman-E-Alam Khan, a resident of the Sardar Bahadur Nagar area of South Khulshi, complained, "We have not been getting water for years. We get no water supply but still get billed. Despite not getting water, outstanding bills of up to one lakh taka are being shown. But we are still not getting any solution. These bills have to be waived after conducting an on-site investigation."

In response, Chattogram Wasa MD MD AKM Fazlullah advised the customer to apply for disconnection.

Stating that Wasa does not have the power to waive the bill, the MD said, "It is normal to send the bill if no application is made."

Answering questions from the journalists regarding allegations of irregularities by Wasa, AKM Fazlullah said, "I will not say that there is no corruption in my organisation. But compared to before, it has decreased. I told consumers, that my door was open for them. They can come to my office and talk about any problem."

Shimul Barua, general secretary of Halshahar's Greenview Residential Welfare Association, said, "Water is not regularly supplied in my area. In many places, the connection line is leaking. Our area used to have 10-12 houses, but now there are about 400 houses. But water is being given in the previous ratio."

Wasa officials said a new project is being undertaken and assured that there will be no more water problems if that project is implemented.

According to Chattogram Wasa, in 2009, despite the demand for 37 crore litres of water in Chattogram, Wasa could produce only 12 crore litres of water.

In 2017, water demand stood at 40 crore litres, but on the other hand, Wasa could produce 30 crore litres.

At present the demand for water in port city is 48 crore litres. In contrast, Chattogram Wasa is now producing 56 crore litres of water.

The Chattogram Wasa MD also said that till 2009, 36% of the water produced by them came from underground. The remaining 64% came from the Mohara Water Treatment Plant.

Presently, Chattogram City is not dependent on groundwater sources, he added.

"Groundwater contains too much iron and the water table has dropped rapidly. Besides, deep tube wells are difficult to dig due to underground soil and rocks. At present, 8% of water in Chattogram is supplied from underground sources. The remaining water comes from four water treatment plants," he added.

Heads of various departments of Chattogram Wasa were present in the ceremony among others.