Jica to provide support to Ctg Wasa for capacity improvement, sustainability

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 07:40 pm

Related News

Jica to provide support to Ctg Wasa for capacity improvement, sustainability

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Jica to provide support to Ctg Wasa for capacity improvement, sustainability

Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) signed a technical cooperation agreement with the government of Bangladesh on the 'Project for Improvement of Management Capacity of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority' on 15 January.

The project aims to enhance Chattogram Wasa's capacity to improve its service delivery, strategic project planning, and financial management, said a press release.

Jica has a longstanding commitment to collaborating with Bangladesh in the Water Supply and Sanitation sector, especially in Chattogram. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agreement was signed by MIURA Mari, senior representative, Jica Bangladesh Office; AKM Shahabuddin, additional secretary, Economic Relations Division; AHM Kamruzzaman, joint secretary, Local Government Division, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives; and AKM Fazlullah, managing director, Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority. 

Chattogram city, the second largest city in Bangladesh, with a population of around seven million, has historically relied heavily on groundwater for drinking water. Jica's support to Chattogram city began in 2003 with an engineering study in response to the severe drinking water crisis in the city. 

The initiative identified the need to develop surface water sources and enhance the institutional capacity of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) to address its growing population. 

Over the years, Jica has supported CWASA in mitigating the water crisis, focusing on water supply capacity development and reducing non-revenue water. Jica's supported water treatment plants supply 286 million litres daily, meeting about 60% of Chattogram city's demand. Jica has also conducted surveys in its sewerage sector.

CWASA's services for safe water supply have improved tremendously. However, further work is needed to provide more clean water and serve its growing population. The new technical cooperation is expected to maximise the benefit of CWASA's services and transform CWASA into a sustainable water sanitation service provider of international standards. 

This new project for CWASA focuses on improving financial management, water treatment plant operation, non-revenue water reduction, customer communication, and inter-Wasa collaboration. Through these, the project aims to enhance CWASA's overall management capacity, ensuring sustainable and efficient water services.

JICA / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) / WASA / Chattogram Wasa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

17m | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

1h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

1h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

2h | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

3h | Videos