Taqsem wants to enlist Dhaka Wasa in stock market

Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan has expressed his desire to enlist the water supply and sewerage agency in the stock market.

"Dhaka Wasa is now a profitable company. We will work towards positioning the company in a way that it no longer requires any government subsidy. Moreover, the company can be enlisted in the stock market," said Taqsem during a views exchange meeting with LGRD Minister Tajul Islam at the Wasa Bhaban in Karwan Bazar today (21 January).

Taqsem urged the minister to consider the possibility of enlisting Dhaka Wasa, as well as many other government agencies, in the stock market to make them self-sufficient.

He said, "We will complete the unfinished work of Dhaka Wasa within the shortest possible time, and we have already made significant progress in micromanagement. Now, we aim to complete the remaining tasks promptly."

The Wasa MD mentioned the agency's goal to fully implement the Dhaka Wasa Act 1996, saying, "We have already made significant strides towards achieving this."