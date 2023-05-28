US visa policy brings shame for 170mn Bangladeshis: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has admitted that the Bangladesh-specific visa policy of the United States is a shame for the 17 crore people of the country.

The minister said this at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangabandhu's receipt of the Julio Curie Medal of Peace in Naogaon on Sunday.

Porsha upazila administration organised the meeting at Porsha Upazila Parishad Auditorium.

Criticising BNP, the minister said, "US visa policy is a shame for the country's 170 million people. But BNP is happy about it. Actually, BNP does not do politics for the people of the country."

Highlighting the biography of Bangabandhu, Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stood for the exploited and deprived people at all stages of his political life. He was a symbol of peace. He urged people to spread Bangabandhu's philosophy of non-sectarian, humanitarian and peace among the new generation.

Pointing out that there is no possibility of a food crisis in the country, he said, due to the timely action of the farmer-friendly government, the bumper yield of food grains has been achieved in the country. There will be no food shortage in this country. The government is providing fertilizer at a subsidised price and distributing free seeds and agricultural inputs. Besides, farmers are getting a fair price for their crops, he added.

Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Akhter, Safe Food Authority member Manjur Morshed, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Mofazzal Hossain, Porsha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahirul Islam and others were present as special guests.