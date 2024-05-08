Food minister calls on consumers, producers to 'cleanse their mind'

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has called on food producers, suppliers and consumers to cleanse their minds to ensure safe food.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have been working to ensure the safety of food nationwide. Seven mobile laboratories in 7 divisions of the country have been launched to deliver safe food to people. However, it is difficult to ensure safe food only through mobile laboratories," he said while addressing the inauguration programme of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority's "Mobile Safe Food Laboratory' at its Shahbagh office in the capital on Wednesday (08 May).

"Therefore, the consumers, suppliers and producers have to clean the laboratory of their minds. Otherwise, mobile laboratories will never work," added the minister.

He said, 'Once, the country witnessed famines. People did not get food. Now, when the price of rice goes up, people get upset, when it goes down, farmers get upset.

"There is no shortage of food in the country. It is a great achievement for the government."

The minister also urged the people to work to fulfil Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's goal for safe food.