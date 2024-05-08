No chance of rice price hike at this moment: Food minister tells JS

Bangladesh

BSS
08 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 07:14 pm

No chance of rice price hike at this moment: Food minister tells JS

The minister mentioned that the procurement of Boro paddy has already begun

BSS
08 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 07:14 pm
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected

There is no possibility of increasing the price of rice right now at the open market across the country, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said today (8 May).

"The country has substantial food stock, so there is currently no possibility of a surge in rice prices," he said while responding to a supplementary question during the question-answer session held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The minister mentioned that the procurement of Boro paddy has already begun.

Under the programme, the government will procure 17 lakh tonnes of rice from the farmers and the programme has already been inaugurated.

The food minister said the commodity price particularly the rice price is now very much stable as the country has sufficient supply of rice.
 

Rice Price / Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / Bangladesh

