US-Bangla takes initiative to make talented student pilot free of charge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:04 pm

A US Bangla plane at an airport runway. File Photo: UNB
A US Bangla plane at an airport runway. File Photo: UNB

The US-Bangla Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the country, has continued its initiative to train talented Bangladeshi students as pilots free of cost.

Merit students who have passed SSC and HSC with minimum Grade A+ in science department with GPA 5 in english, physics, general and higher mathematics, or Grade A in minimum five subjects including mathematics and physics at 'O' Level and Grade A in mathematics and physics at 'A' Level will be eligible to apply.

Apprentices graduate students and appearing in HSC examination this year will be considered as eligible. All applicants must be proficient in English.

Applicant must be a Bangladeshi and cannot be a citizen of any other country. Age should be 17 to 25 years at the time of application. Height should be minimum 5 feet 4 inches for girls and 5 feet 6 inches for boys. Applicant should be physically fit. Eyesight should be 6/6. Must be non-smoker and non-alcoholic. Involvement in any type of crime will be considered disqualification.

The selection process for cadet pilots includes IQ test, written test (english, mathematics and physics), pilot aptitude test, psychometric, medical and viva.

Those selected from all the tests will be sent for flight training to any country in the world under the management of US-Bangla Airlines. Passed cadet pilots can join US-Bangla Airlines as First Officers after successful completion of fixed term training.

Aspirant candidates can apply to the Cadet Pilot Program at https://studentpilot.usbair.com. Last date of application is 30 October 2023. Any kind of persuasion will be considered as disqualification of the candidate.

