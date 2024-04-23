25 candidates set to win unopposed in first phase of upazila polls

In the first phase of the upazila parishad elections, 25 candidates are set to be elected uncontested due to lack of rival candidates.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Farhad Ahmed Khan said out of the 25 candidates, six will be elected for the post of chairman, nine for the post of vice chairman and 10 for the post of female vice chairman.

On the last day of withdrawal of candidature on Monday (22 April), 198 candidates withdrew their nominations.

The remaining 1,693 candidates will contest in the first phase of upazila elections in 148 upazilas.

The upazila elections are being held in four phases starting on 8 May.

Meanwhile, due to the operation of joint forces in Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Election Commission postponed the polling of three upazilas in Bandarban.