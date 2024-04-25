Influence of MPs challenge for upazila polls: Local administration

Local administration officials have raised concern over lawmakers' influence in the upcoming Upazila Parishad elections in some places, saying it can create complexities in ensuring fair polls.

At a meeting with the Election Commission on Thursday, the officials said some ruling party lawmakers are trying to put pressure on the local administration to work in favour of their relatives or preferred candidates, violating the party chief's directives, meeting sources said.

The EC held a law and order meeting with the field administration on the occasion of the sixth Upazila Parishad election at its Agargaon office in the capital on Thursday (25 April).

Divisional commissioners, range deputy inspector general of police, DCs, regional election officers and superintendents of police were present at the meeting.

In particular, they expressed fear of being transferred or facing other job related problems, if they don't follow the instructions of the lawmakers.

To overcome the situation, some officials suggested deploying more than one magistrates in risky places where road communications are poor.

At a news briefing later, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "Many officials have requested the Commission to take measures to ensure that everyone follows the code of conduct properly. The commission also assured of speaking to the people concerned in this regard."

Citing risks involved with sending ballot papers to the voting centres in the morning of the polling day, local administration officials requested the EC for an increase in the transportation budget, if the EC finally decides to do so.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam assured officials of considering the suggestion for raising the budget for sending ballots in the morning.

"Basically, there was a discussion on how the field administration can give fair and beautiful elections through coordination," he told the media.

The local administration has been asked to ensure a free and fair election like the 7 January national polls by performing their duties with integrity and diligence, he added.

In reply to a question, he said, "Everyone has said what is the problem in their respective districts. Helicopters are provided in the hill districts. Discussions were held to increase the honorarium to five days instead of three days. The commission has agreed to it."

Executive magistrate will be deployed in each union and two to four platoons of BGB will be deployed in each upazila. Additional manpower will be provided if necessary, he noted.

In reply to a question, the EC secretary said local administration officials asked to increase the number of law enforcers as the upcoming election will be more competitive.

7 January democracy may be undermined if upazila polls fail: CEC

At the outset of the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the democracy established on 7 January may be undermined if the local government fails to organise the Upazila Parishad elections properly.

The CEC said, "If we fail, the advancement of democracy that we set on 7 January may be undermined."

He reminded the officials that the upazila elections should be free.

He also said that the voters should come and cast their votes without any problems and return home without any problems.