Two sisters who died in Rajshahi were not infected with Nipah virus: IEDCR

The two baby sisters, who passed away within four days of each other in Rajshahi, were not infected with Nipah virus, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said today (18 February).

"The samples from the two children were analysed, and they tested negative for the Nipah virus. However, it is yet to be known whether they have been infected with any other virus," IEDCR Director Professor Dr Tahmina Shirin told The Business Standard.

She also said so far two people have died from Nipah virus infections this year.

Meanwhile, a team of IEDCR arrived in Rajshahi this afternoon to collect samples and investigate whether the children's deaths were caused by other viruses or bacteria, said Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Director Brig General Dr Shamim Ahmed.

The director also said the parents of the children are in hospital quarantine and they have shown no symptom so far.

Two-year-old Muntaha Marisha tragically died en route to the hospital last Wednesday (14 February), while her five-year-old elder sister Muftaul Mashiya passed away on Saturday (17 February) afternoon during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Both sisters displayed black spots on their bodies before their deaths, a symptom noted by their mother.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old girl from Barishal's Banaripara died today at Dhaka Shishu Hospital while undergoing treatment for Nipah virus infection.

According to hospital authorities, she had fallen ill after drinking raw date juice and had been under treatment in Barishal and Dhaka for about a month.