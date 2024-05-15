Farmers have no complaints as agri sector always gets fund irrespective of budgetary challenges: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:37 pm

Related News

Farmers have no complaints as agri sector always gets fund irrespective of budgetary challenges: Minister

The minister emphasised that the modern and technical knowledge required for production will empower farmers at the grassroots level to enhance crop production, enrich their livelihoods, and ensure food security in the country.

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's farmers have no complaints regarding the agriculture sector as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always allocates funds to the sector regardless of any budgetary constraints or challenges, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque said today (15 May).

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, agricultural development and farmer welfare have been prioritised," he said at an innovation showcasing event organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and its 17 affiliated institutions under the agriculture ministry.

"Consequently, Bangladesh is capable of facing and overcoming any new challenges in the agricultural sector," said the minister.

He also said the country's farmers will benefit and crop production will increase through innovation facilitated by the ministry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister emphasised that the modern and technical knowledge required for production will empower farmers at the grassroots level to enhance crop production, enrich their livelihoods, and ensure food security in the country.

Razzaque also stressed the need to implement further measures to increase the agricultural budget.

Echoing the minister's sentiments, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter stated that scientists and officials must focus on innovation alongside their regular duties. 

The event showcased innovations undertaken by 17 institutions/ research organisations under the Ministry of Agriculture in their respective institutions in 2023. 

These included the Smart Asset Management System of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Horticultural Center Management Software of the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Smart Rice Profile Mobile App of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, the digitization of irrigation charges by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), IOT-based soilless cultivation and vertical farming by the National Agricultural Training Academy, and the IOT-based prepaid meter for smart irrigation by Barind Multipurpose Development Authority.

The National Agricultural Training Academy received the First Prize for Innovation in IOT-based Soilless Cultivation and Vertical Farming.

 

agriculture / BARC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

4h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

4h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

7h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

1h | Videos
90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

2h | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

3h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

5h | Videos