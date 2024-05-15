Farmers have no complaints as agri sector always gets fund irrespective of budgetary challenges: Minister

The country's farmers have no complaints regarding the agriculture sector as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always allocates funds to the sector regardless of any budgetary constraints or challenges, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque said today (15 May).

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, agricultural development and farmer welfare have been prioritised," he said at an innovation showcasing event organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and its 17 affiliated institutions under the agriculture ministry.

"Consequently, Bangladesh is capable of facing and overcoming any new challenges in the agricultural sector," said the minister.

He also said the country's farmers will benefit and crop production will increase through innovation facilitated by the ministry.

The minister emphasised that the modern and technical knowledge required for production will empower farmers at the grassroots level to enhance crop production, enrich their livelihoods, and ensure food security in the country.

Razzaque also stressed the need to implement further measures to increase the agricultural budget.

Echoing the minister's sentiments, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter stated that scientists and officials must focus on innovation alongside their regular duties.

The event showcased innovations undertaken by 17 institutions/ research organisations under the Ministry of Agriculture in their respective institutions in 2023.

These included the Smart Asset Management System of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Horticultural Center Management Software of the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Smart Rice Profile Mobile App of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, the digitization of irrigation charges by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), IOT-based soilless cultivation and vertical farming by the National Agricultural Training Academy, and the IOT-based prepaid meter for smart irrigation by Barind Multipurpose Development Authority.

The National Agricultural Training Academy received the First Prize for Innovation in IOT-based Soilless Cultivation and Vertical Farming.