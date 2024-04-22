Rickshaw puller dies in Dhaka from suspected heatstroke

Rickshaw pullers take rest beside a tree in the capital&#039;s Manik Mia Avenue noon as a mild heatwave sweeps over the country. File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Rickshaw pullers take rest beside a tree in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue noon as a mild heatwave sweeps over the country. File Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

A rickshaw puller died this afternoon (22 April) while transporting passengers near Dhaka Nursing College from suspected heatstroke amid the ongoing heatwave sweeping over the country.

The deceased is Abdul Awal, 45, of Habiganj district, said Saha Alom, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Shahbagh Police Station.

The rickshaw puller came up with two passengers, he said, adding that after reaching the college he started trembling and fainted all of a sudden.

He was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

He added that they suspect that the rickshaw pullers might have died of heatstroke.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today issued a three-day heat alert.

