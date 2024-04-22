Telecom expert Abu Saeed Khan passes away

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:39 pm

Abu Saaed Khan. TBS Sketch
Abu Saaed Khan. TBS Sketch

Abu Saeed Khan, a leading telecom specialist in the country, passed away today.

He was undergoing treatment for lung cancer at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away around 8am, said his son Taufik Mahmood Don.

The first janaza will be held at the CMH mosque in the capital after Zuhr prayers. He will be buried next to his wife's grave after a second funeral prayer in Tangail.

He was the senior policy fellow at LIRNEasia, a think-tank based in Colombo.

He worked in the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) as its secretary general from 1 August 2010 to 31 July 2012.

Earlier he was a Strategy Analyst at Ericsson's Southeast Asian head office in Malaysia until June 2010.

Abu Saeed Khan has more than three decades of uniquely blended experience of Senior Executive, International Consultant and Policy Researcher. His experience encompasses Ericsson, Huawei, Facebook, Google, World Bank and United Nations ESCAP in international and local roles.

As a Technology Editor at Bdnews24, he influenced various policies pertaining to the telecoms sector of Bangladesh. His reports revealing anomalies kept alerting the authorities and prompted interventions, which saved public funds in telecoms procurements. 

