Truck-auto-rickshaw collision leaves 5 dead in Joypurhat

Total five people were killed and one was injured in a collision between a truck and a CNG run auto-rickshaw at Malipara in Khetlal upazila of Joypurhat district on Monday morning.

The deceases were identified as Nafis Hossain, a Rajshahi University student and a resident of Sakharunj Chowdhuripara area, Amzad Hossain, 42, the auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Itakhola Bazar of Khetlal upazila, Shahnaz Parvin, 45, a resident of Khaddogudam area of the same upazila, Shahinur Akter, 38, field staff of Khetlal Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) office and Sirajul Islam, a resident of Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon district.

Khetlal Police OC Station Razibul Islam said the auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving two dead on the spot.

The rest were rushed to a local hospital where three others succumbed to their injuries, said the OC.