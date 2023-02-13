Truck-auto-rickshaw collision leaves 5 dead in Joypurhat

Bangladesh

UNB
13 February, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

Truck-auto-rickshaw collision leaves 5 dead in Joypurhat

UNB
13 February, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 02:32 pm
Truck-auto-rickshaw collision leaves 5 dead in Joypurhat

Total five people were killed and one was injured in a collision between a truck and a CNG run auto-rickshaw at Malipara in Khetlal upazila of Joypurhat district on Monday morning.

The deceases were identified as Nafis Hossain, a Rajshahi University student and a resident of Sakharunj Chowdhuripara area, Amzad Hossain, 42, the auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Itakhola Bazar of Khetlal upazila, Shahnaz Parvin, 45, a resident of Khaddogudam area of the same upazila, Shahinur Akter, 38, field staff of Khetlal Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) office and Sirajul Islam, a resident of Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon district.

Khetlal Police OC Station Razibul Islam said the auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving two dead on the spot.

The rest were rushed to a local hospital where three others succumbed to their injuries, said the OC.

Top News

road accident / joypurhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

2h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

5h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

3h | TBS Stories
Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

21h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

18h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed