Trial train run on Ctg-Cox's Bazar likely in September

Bangladesh

BSS
08 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

Trial train run on Ctg-Cox's Bazar likely in September

BSS
08 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:51 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

The trial run of train from Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Gumdhum (CDCG) rail line is expected to begin in September this year.

Project sources said the construction works of CDCG train route is going on in full swing.

The CDCG authority is trying to complete the project before the extended schedule. A total of 86% of the project work has already been completed. The construction works of 84 km railway lines of 128 km from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar has already been completed, the sources added.

The constructions works of three railway stations out of nine has been completed. Constructions works more two or three railway stations will be completed by September next while the rest railway stations works is going on in full swing now.

Mohammad Mofizur Rahman, project director (PD) of CDCG, told BSS that over 85% construction works of the project has been completed while the remaining 15 percent construction works will be done by June 2024 next.

BR sources said that the schedule of the project was to be completed in June 2022 and it has been extended by two years until June 2024.

Mofizur Rahman hoped that the trail rail communication will begin by September 2023 before eight month of stipulated time.

A total of 128 km single line and dual-gauge rail line is being constructed between Dohazari and Cox's Bazar.

PD Mofizur Rahman said, there all 39 major bridges, 242 culverts, a number of underpasses, overpasses and laying of 81-km railway tracks, out of 100 km have so far been completed.

The 128-km route will have nine railway stations at Satkania, Lohagora, Chokoria, Dulahazra, Eidgao, Ramu, Cox's Bazar Sadar, Ukhiya, and Gumdum. These stations will have a hundred percent computer-based interlocking signal system and a fully digitalized telecommunications network.

The new rail line to ensure fast and smooth movement of trains from the port city to the tourism town Cox's Bazar as part of the mega project, he added.

A total of Tk6,034 crore out of Tk18,034 crore project cost is being met from domestic sources while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing Tk12,000 crore as credit. Two Chinese firms are implementing the project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the project in April 2011, project sources said. 

Top News

trial run / Railway / Chattogram / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

5h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

5h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

8h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1h | TBS World
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

22h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

23h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

23h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46