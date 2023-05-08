Trial train run on Ctg-Cox's Bazar likely in September

The trial run of train from Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Gumdhum (CDCG) rail line is expected to begin in September this year.

Project sources said the construction works of CDCG train route is going on in full swing.

The CDCG authority is trying to complete the project before the extended schedule. A total of 86% of the project work has already been completed. The construction works of 84 km railway lines of 128 km from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar has already been completed, the sources added.

The constructions works of three railway stations out of nine has been completed. Constructions works more two or three railway stations will be completed by September next while the rest railway stations works is going on in full swing now.

Mohammad Mofizur Rahman, project director (PD) of CDCG, told BSS that over 85% construction works of the project has been completed while the remaining 15 percent construction works will be done by June 2024 next.

BR sources said that the schedule of the project was to be completed in June 2022 and it has been extended by two years until June 2024.

Mofizur Rahman hoped that the trail rail communication will begin by September 2023 before eight month of stipulated time.

A total of 128 km single line and dual-gauge rail line is being constructed between Dohazari and Cox's Bazar.

PD Mofizur Rahman said, there all 39 major bridges, 242 culverts, a number of underpasses, overpasses and laying of 81-km railway tracks, out of 100 km have so far been completed.

The 128-km route will have nine railway stations at Satkania, Lohagora, Chokoria, Dulahazra, Eidgao, Ramu, Cox's Bazar Sadar, Ukhiya, and Gumdum. These stations will have a hundred percent computer-based interlocking signal system and a fully digitalized telecommunications network.

The new rail line to ensure fast and smooth movement of trains from the port city to the tourism town Cox's Bazar as part of the mega project, he added.

A total of Tk6,034 crore out of Tk18,034 crore project cost is being met from domestic sources while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing Tk12,000 crore as credit. Two Chinese firms are implementing the project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the project in April 2011, project sources said.