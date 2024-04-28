Arannayk forms Sea Turtle conservation groups to raise awareness

The conservation of Sea Turtles is crucial for the ecology and biodiversity of the Bay of Bengal. To mitigate the adverse impacts of human activities on these marine creatures, Aranyak Foundation has undertaken various initiatives in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Arannayk Foundation has established a Sea Turtle Hatchery at Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar under the 'Ecosystem Awareness and Restoration through Harmony (EARTH)' project, supported by UNDP-GEF Small Grants Programme, reads a press release.

So far, 5,878 eggs have been nested, releasing 1,222 hatchlings into the Bay of Bengal.

The information was revealed during an information-sharing workshop of the EARTH project, held at Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

Speakers highlighted various threats faced by Sea Turtles in the region. These include incidental capture during fishing activities, habitat degradation due to climate change, plastic pollution, and illegal construction. Consequently, the survival of Sea Turtles is at risk, prompting urgent conservation efforts.

Masud Alam Khan, head of programs at Aranyak Foundation, stated that through the EARTH project, they aim to involve youth in Sea Turtles and Red Crab conservation.

A total of 10 Sea Turtle conservation groups and Red Crab conservation groups have been formed under this initiative to raise awareness among local communities.

While delivering his speech, UNDP National Coordinator Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury emphasised the importance of Sea Turtle conservation in safeguarding the marine ecosystem and ensuring the well-being of humanity.

Anisur Rahman, assistant forest conservator of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, called for the implementation of projects based on biodiversity conservation principles to protect marine biodiversity effectively.

Mahbubur Rahman, project manager of Aranyak Foundation, welcomed participants to the workshop.

Other attendees included Ukhiya Range Officer Gazi Md Shafiul Alam and Ukhiya Press Club President Syed Mohammad Anwar.

Apart from Sea Turtle and Red Crab conservation, the EARTH project also focuses on enhancing the capacity of the Sheikh Jamal Inani National Park co-management organisation and Strengthening Elephant Response Teams to mitigate human-elephant conflicts.