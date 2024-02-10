Sagarika Express Train bogie derails in Feni

Transport

UNB
10 February, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:20 pm

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A bogie of Chattogram-bound Sagarika Express train from Chandpur derailed at Feni Railway Station on Saturday (10 February).

Train services on the route were disrupted after the derailment, but it has returned to normal after a while.

The incident occurred at Feni Railway Station around 5 pm on Saturday, Feni Railway Station Master Harun-ur-Rashid confirmed.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he added.

