Road accidents killed 565 in March: Passenger Welfare Association

14 people were killed in a bus-pickup collision in Faridpur on 16 April 2024. Photo: TBS

At least 565 people lost their lives in 552 road accidents across the country last month, the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh, a non-governmental organisation working for passengers' rights, said in a report published today (17 April).

The accidents also injured at least 1,228 people, according to the report prepared by the association's Monitoring Cell based on data published in various daily newspapers and online news portals, according to a press statement, signed by the association's General Secretary Md Mozammel Haque.

Besides, 31 more people were killed in 38 railway accidents while 16 others died in various waterway accidents, taking the total fatalities in transport-related accidents to 612, the report stated.

Motorcycle accidents account for the highest casualties.

The Passenger Welfare Association said at least 203 people died and 166 were injured in 181 motorcycle-related accidents.

Among the divisions, Dhaka topped in the number of accidents. The division recorded 162 road accidents.