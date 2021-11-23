Half fare on public transport for Jagannath University students

From now on, students of Jagannath University will be able to travel from different parts of the capital to Sadarghat by public transport at half fare.

However, the students will have to show their university identity cards.

The decision was made at a discussion meeting held with bus owners at the university's proctor office today.

This decision will be implemented from this evening, said the university Proctor Mostofa Kamal, reports Prothom Alo.

He said, "The minimum fare for students has been fixed at Tk5 and students will be able to enjoy the privileges showing their university identity cards."

Mostofa Kamal further emphasised maintaining friendly behaviour between students and bus staff.

"If bus staff have problems with students anywhere in the capital, they are requested to report immediately to the Proctor's Office or the university police outpost," urged the proctor.

He also requested to inform the same authorities if students misbehave with any staff.

"We will take necessary action upon investigation," he added.