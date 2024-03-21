JnU teacher suspended, dept chairman replaced for alleged sexual harassment

Bangladesh

BSS
21 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 09:23 pm

JnU teacher suspended, dept chairman replaced for alleged sexual harassment

BSS
21 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 09:23 pm
The Jagannath University (JnU) authorities today (21 March) suspended Abu Shahed Emon, a lecturer of the Film and Television Department, for allegedly sexually harassing a student.

"Emon was suspended after the probe body presented initial evidences of sexual harassment against him while Professor Junaid Halim has been relieved from his chairmanship for not assisting the student after the victim filed a complaint", Jagannath University Proctor Prof Jahangir Hossain told BSS.

The decisions came from an emergency syndicate meeting of the university, said Jahangir, adding "JnU Social Science faculty dean Professor Dr Md Abul Hossen has been appointed to replace Junaid Halim".

The university authorities also decided to make necessary arrangements including forming an exam committee for the student so that she can sit for supplementary exams, added the proctor.

Earlier on March 18, the JnU student lodged a complaint with the DB, stating that she has been subjected to threats of death and expulsion from the university since coming forward with the complain of sexual harassment.

The student of Film and Television Department filed the complaint in December, 2021, stating that she was sexually harassed by Abu Shahed Emon.

Later, she wrote several times to the university vice-chancellor, UGC chairman, and even the president alleging that, after filing the complaint, she faced retaliation from the department head and others.

They also threatened her with expulsion from the university and even death, she alleged.

