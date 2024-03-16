Accused classmate, assistant proctor detained over Abontika's death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

Accused classmate, assistant proctor detained over Abontika's death

Abontika’s mother Tahmina Shabnam filed an abetment of suicide case against Abontika's classmate and assistant poctor Din Islam at Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla.

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:23 pm
Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. Photos: Collected
Assistant Proctor Din Islam and a law department student Amman Siddique of Jagannath University. Photos: Collected

Police today (16 March) detained Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam in connection with her death on Friday. 

"Since the death of the student, these two were under police surveillance," Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman told the media.

"They are now in police custody," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This evening, Abontika's mother Tahmina Shabnam filed an abetment of suicide case against Abontika's classmate and assistant poctor Din Islam at Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla.

According to the case statement, Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique was sexually harassing her. When she complained to Assistant Proctor Din Islam, he insulted her without taking any action.

Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Firoz Hossain said, "Abontika's mother filed the case as the plaintiff. We will discuss with the authorities and take appropriate action.

Earlier this afternoon, the students of JnU staged a demonstration and presented a five-point demand with a 24-hour ultimatum over the arrest and permanent expulsion of Amman Siddique and Din Islam.

Abontika’s death: JnU students demand justice

On Friday, Fairuz Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10 pm.

The university administration relieved assistant proctor Din Islam from his duty and suspended classmate Amman Siddique.

The university administration formed a four-member probe committee.

'They didn't let her live': Grieving mother of Abontika seeks justice

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to Proctor's office that Amman was threatening me. Instead of taking action against Amman, Din Islam defended Amman and said expelling me was very easy for him. I know I won't get any justice here."

In her post, she also mentions, "I am seeking justice from the vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim ma'am as she is the guardian of this institution. And I am dying by hanging."

Top News

Jagannath University / Suicide / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

15h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1d | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

31m | Videos
Sir Alex Ferguson pockets huge amounts after horse race wins

Sir Alex Ferguson pockets huge amounts after horse race wins

1h | Videos
Japan announces biggest wage hike in 33 years

Japan announces biggest wage hike in 33 years

3h | Videos
Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

5h | Videos