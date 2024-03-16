Abontika’s death: JnU students demand justice

The students of Jagannath University (JnU) today (16 March) staged a demonstration demanding justice for the death of Fairuz Abontika while claiming that her suicide was a planned murder.

At the end of the protest, they presented a five-point demand with a 24-hour ultimatum. Rezwan Haque, a Master's student, made the demands on behalf of the students.

The demands are — A fair and impartial investigation into the "murder" within 24 hours, arrest and permanent expulsion of Amman Siddique and Din Islam, ensure the safety of the victim's family, the university administration must file a case, and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell of the university must be made effective.

The protesters also said they would call for a larger movement if their demands are not met within 24 hours.

Fairuz Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the university administration relieved assistant proctor Din Islam from his duty and suspended classmate Amman Siddique.

Besides, the university administration has formed a four-member probe committee.

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to Proctor's office that Amman was threatening me. Instead of taking action against Amman, Din Islam defended Amman and said expelling me was very easy for him. I know I won't get any justice here."

In her post, she also mentions, "I am seeking justice from the vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim ma'am as she is the guardian of this institution. And I am dying by hanging."