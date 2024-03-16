Abontika’s death: JnU students demand justice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:06 pm

Related News

Abontika’s death: JnU students demand justice

The demands are — A fair and impartial investigation into the “murder” within 24 hours, arrest and permanent expulsion of Amman Siddique and Din Islam, ensure the safety of the victim's family, the university administration must file a case, and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell of the university must be made effective.

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The students of Jagannath University (JnU) today (16 March) staged a demonstration demanding justice for the death of Fairuz Abontika while claiming that her suicide was a planned murder.

At the end of the protest, they presented a five-point demand with a 24-hour ultimatum. Rezwan Haque, a Master's student, made the demands on behalf of the students.

The demands are — A fair and impartial investigation into the "murder" within 24 hours, arrest and permanent expulsion of Amman Siddique and Din Islam, ensure the safety of the victim's family, the university administration must file a case, and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell of the university must be made effective.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The protesters also said they would call for a larger movement if their demands are not met within 24 hours.

Fairuz Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the university administration relieved assistant proctor Din Islam from his duty and suspended classmate Amman Siddique.

Besides, the university administration has formed a four-member probe committee.

In her Facebook post, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to Proctor's office that Amman was threatening me. Instead of taking action against Amman, Din Islam defended Amman and said expelling me was very easy for him. I know I won't get any justice here."

In her post, she also mentions, "I am seeking justice from the vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim ma'am as she is the guardian of this institution. And I am dying by hanging."

Top News

Jagannath University / Suicide / demand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

11h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1d | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan announces biggest wage hike in 33 years

Japan announces biggest wage hike in 33 years

7m | Videos
Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

2h | Videos
Kuwait announces amnesty for illegal immigrants

Kuwait announces amnesty for illegal immigrants

3h | Videos
No more ad-hoc solution

No more ad-hoc solution

3h | Videos