Tk40cr allocated to city corporations for combating dengue: LGRD minister

The city corporations of the country were allocated Tk40 crore to tackle dengue in the current fiscal year, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam.

"A total of Tk40 crore has been allocated in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2023-24 to tackle dengue in different city corporations of the country," he said.

He said this while talking to reporters after a session of the Deputy Commissioner Conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Of the allocation, Tk32 crore has been kept for combating dengue and strengthening cleanliness activities, and Tk8 crore for publicity and advertisement expenses.

At the same time, he said, the deputy commissioners have been instructed to raise public awareness and take effective steps in the campaign.

According to him, raising awareness is the best approach to combat dengue worldwide.

"Ninety percent of the measures to prevent dengue depend on awareness; the other ten percent can be done by technology or insecticide," he said.