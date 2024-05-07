Lost my mother to dengue, don't want anyone else to suffer such loss: Health minister

Health Minister Samanta Lal today (7 May) said he doesn't want anyone to lose their dear ones to dengue as he knows the pain of losing his mother to the disease.

"I am concerned about dengue. I've lost my mother, I don't want anyone else to lose their dear ones," the minister said while addressing a programme on dengue prevention at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) Auditorium in Dhaka.

"We have already discussed a lot about dengue prevention. I gave directions to make sure there should be no shortage of saline during dengue outbreaks and the price of saline should not be increased.

"I have given instructions to make arrangements to ensure there is space in hospitals if dengue infection increases. And those who need less attention should be treated at home without being admitted to the hospital," said the health minister.

The minister said, "We have some misconceptions about fogging. We will discuss this with the City Corporation."

Dengue should be prevented at all costs. Everyone must work together to eradicate mosquitoes. Local Government Ministries and City Corporations along with mass people should be aware about this issue.