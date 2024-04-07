Violent clash over ‘rules’ of Namaz at Brahmanbaria mosque leaves 15 injured

At least 15 individuals, including three police personnel, sustained injuries during a violent clash that erupted over "rules and regulations" of prayers in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday night.

The confrontation between members of the Charchhartala Mollah Bari and Kichhki Bari groups was sparked by a disagreement following the Taraweeh prayers, a key observance during the holy month of Ramadan.

A video capturing the tense moments went viral on social media the following day.

At the heart of the conflict was a dispute initiated by Shafiqul Islam of Kichhki Bari, who raised questions regarding the prayer leadership of Mawlana Mohiuddin Mollah, the Imam of Charchhartala Jame Masjid. This dispute quickly escalated into violence, with participants wielding improvised weapons, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

Imam Mohiuddin accused Shafiqul of issuing a "fatwa", criticising the fidelity of the mosque's prayer practices, which he alleges directly led to the violent outbreak. He claimed that the assault by the Kichhki Bari faction left five individuals in critical condition.

Shafiqul Islam, however, countered these allegations, arguing that his intentions were to offer constructive suggestions to Imam Mohiuddin following the conclusion of the Taraweeh prayers. He contended that it was the Imam and his followers who initiated the violence, resulting in injuries to eight people and the targeted destruction of property, including the vandalism of three vehicles.

In response to the escalating violence, Ashuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nahid Ahmed reported that law enforcement officers were compelled to discharge 35 rounds of rubber bullets to quell the disturbances. The clashes also resulted in injuries to three policemen.

Authorities have since increased police presence in the area to prevent further incidents and have initiated legal proceedings in response to the conflict.