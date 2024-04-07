Violent clash over ‘rules’ of Namaz at Brahmanbaria mosque leaves 15 injured

Bangladesh

UNB
07 April, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:42 am

Related News

Violent clash over ‘rules’ of Namaz at Brahmanbaria mosque leaves 15 injured

The confrontation between members of the Charchhartala Mollah Bari and Kichhki Bari groups was sparked by a disagreement following the Taraweeh prayers, a key observance during the holy month of Ramadan

UNB
07 April, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:42 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least 15 individuals, including three police personnel, sustained injuries during a violent clash that erupted over "rules and regulations" of prayers in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday night.

The confrontation between members of the Charchhartala Mollah Bari and Kichhki Bari groups was sparked by a disagreement following the Taraweeh prayers, a key observance during the holy month of Ramadan.

A video capturing the tense moments went viral on social media the following day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the heart of the conflict was a dispute initiated by Shafiqul Islam of Kichhki Bari, who raised questions regarding the prayer leadership of Mawlana Mohiuddin Mollah, the Imam of Charchhartala Jame Masjid. This dispute quickly escalated into violence, with participants wielding improvised weapons, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

Imam Mohiuddin accused Shafiqul of issuing a "fatwa", criticising the fidelity of the mosque's prayer practices, which he alleges directly led to the violent outbreak. He claimed that the assault by the Kichhki Bari faction left five individuals in critical condition.

Shafiqul Islam, however, countered these allegations, arguing that his intentions were to offer constructive suggestions to Imam Mohiuddin following the conclusion of the Taraweeh prayers. He contended that it was the Imam and his followers who initiated the violence, resulting in injuries to eight people and the targeted destruction of property, including the vandalism of three vehicles.

In response to the escalating violence, Ashuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nahid Ahmed reported that law enforcement officers were compelled to discharge 35 rounds of rubber bullets to quell the disturbances. The clashes also resulted in injuries to three policemen.

Authorities have since increased police presence in the area to prevent further incidents and have initiated legal proceedings in response to the conflict.

Brahmanbaria / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

41m | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

1h | Videos
Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

16h | Videos
Will the war stop this time?

Will the war stop this time?

3h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

17h | Videos