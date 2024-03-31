Nor’wester destroys over 30 houses in B'baria

Houses were damaged in Udshiura area near Cumilla-Sylhet highway during the nor’wester on Sunday (31 March) morning. Photo: UNB

Over 30 houses and several electric poles were damaged as a nor'wester lashed Brahmanbaria's Sadar upazila on Sunday (31 March) morning.

The storm hit sadar upazila's Sultanpur union this morning, damaging over 30 houses in Uttar Jangal village.

Power lines were snapped during the storm, disrupting electricity supply since morning. It also uprooted trees and damaged crops.

Sheikh Omar Farooq, chairman of Sultanpur Union Parishad, said houses were damaged in Udshiura area near Cumilla-Sylhet highway.

The electric poles were damaged after trees fell on them, he added.

Md Maqbul Hossain, general manager (GM) of Brahmanbaria Palli Bidyut Samiti, said that the 35 KV line of Sultanpur area was damaged.

"The concerned contractor, deputy general manager (technical) and engineers were sent to the spot. They will take necessary steps to restore power supply," he added.

A list of losses and damages is being prepared, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Salim Sheikh.