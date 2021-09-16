Three-day fashion and lifestyle expo kicks off in Chattogram

A three-day fashion and lifestyle expo has started at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers.

With the initiative of M&M Business Communications, the expo kicked off on Thursday in Mezban Hall at the hotel.

Fifty-eight renowned women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, brand companies and jewellery experts from home and abroad are taking part in the expo, of which 20 entrepreneurs are from Dhaka, including popular model Afsana Ara Bindu.

M&M Business Communications' Manzuma Murshed told The Business Standard (TBS), the expo aimed at connecting women entrepreneurs and buyers. It is hoped entrepreneurs will be able to speed up their business which has been stagnating for more than a year and a half.

Photo: TBS

Shahrukh Chowdhury Lina, proprietor of popular Jamdani brand Zaaya in Dhaka, said, "Such fairs add brand value to the business. I have taken part in this expo to promote my brand and buyers are responding from the very first day."

Rakib Uddin Rahul, Chief Operations Officer of Cliqpack, a lifestyle e-commerce company, said the business will start operating in November and this fair will introduce the company to buyers and entrepreneurs.

Yasin Sohail Naeem, Business Development Manager, Lovegen, a popular Indian fashion brand, said the brand launched in Bangladesh four months ago.

"We have decorated the stall with denim items and have come to Chattogram to promote our brand. We are offering a 15% discount to Chattogram residents," he added.

Aklima Akhter, who came to the fair with her family, said, "I can buy all my necessaries from this fair. Each stall also has a variety of products and health rules are being followed."

Tanzila Yesmin, proprietor of Dress Me Well, hoped this fair will play an important role in reviving their business.

The organisers of the fair said the security personnel of Radisson Blu Chattogram are working diligently to ensure the overall security of the fair, with hand washing facilities and hand sanitiser provided.

The fair will run every day from 11am to 11pm.